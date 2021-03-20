$19.63 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $19.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.33 million, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. 98,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,972. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

