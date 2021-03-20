$0.47 EPS Expected for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. SSR Mining posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 80.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 816,826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,880 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,005. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

