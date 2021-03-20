Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce sales of $275.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.56 million and the highest is $287.50 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $289.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,420,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,796. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

