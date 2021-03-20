Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $125.48. 2,593,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.