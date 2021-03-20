VIG Reaches One Day Volume of $16,824.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $16,824.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.74 or 0.06707605 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,809,083 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

