Head to Head Review: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and Lifestore Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $988.15 million 3.42 $238.17 million $2.73 11.45 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Simmons First National pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Simmons First National and Lifestore Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 28.53%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 24.39% 9.37% 1.28% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Simmons First National beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated through approximately 226 financial centers located throughout market areas in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

