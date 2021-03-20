-$0.28 EPS Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.25. 1,682,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $415.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.