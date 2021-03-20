$7.57 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $7.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.90 million and the highest is $8.23 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $103.80 million, with estimates ranging from $95.19 million to $112.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,436,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,069. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $265.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

