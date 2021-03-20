PAC Global Price Up 96.5% Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $165.75 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 96.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00066511 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,232,711,991 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

