HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Cap of $432.20 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $432.20 million and $64,686.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002631 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00036259 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007844 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00015471 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

