$47.51 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report $47.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.30 million to $58.72 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $88.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $195.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $242.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $201.50 million, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $252.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

TWO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,955,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,147. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

