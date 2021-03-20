$468.34 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce sales of $468.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.36 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $411.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

NYSE:FN traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 549,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,799,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.