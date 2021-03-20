Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. Inspired Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 419,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,878. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.50.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

