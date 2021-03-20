German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.14. 28,354,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,968. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.93.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.