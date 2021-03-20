Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.15. 1,765,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,230.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

