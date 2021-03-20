Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $18.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.56. 2,119,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

