CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $925.36.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $979.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $13.15 on Monday, reaching $818.66. 448,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $865.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $869.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

