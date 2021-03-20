Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the lowest is $277.79 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $265.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 508,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,770. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.