BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,466.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.41 million and $12,466.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00267516 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00103127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00055056 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.