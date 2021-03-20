BidiPass (BDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,995.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 85.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 107% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $843,275.20 and approximately $42,995.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.00653040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00034237 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

