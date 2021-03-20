Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,297. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,805 shares of company stock worth $11,852,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,795,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,320.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

