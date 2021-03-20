Zacks: Analysts Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Twin Disc reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWIN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.