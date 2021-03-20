Vai Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $147.14 million and $4.45 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00140329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00060331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.57 or 0.00656386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 162,038,103 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

