Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OLED traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,871. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

