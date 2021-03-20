ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

EXLS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.59. 498,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. ExlService has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,214 shares of company stock worth $451,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,747,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 149,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 874.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,596,000 after buying an additional 89,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 62,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

