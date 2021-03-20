More Coin Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $164,254.78 and $1,974.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00654435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034245 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

