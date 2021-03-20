CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. CAE posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. CAE’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $28.24. 479,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 156.90, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. CAE has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

