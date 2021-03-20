BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.26 Million

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce $255.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.30 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $244.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE BXS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 1,492,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,381. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

