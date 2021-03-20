RAMP Hits Market Cap of $139.01 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $139.01 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00455892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00139688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00660970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,323,398 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

