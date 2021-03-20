Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.22 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.32 or 0.00029124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00455892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00139688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00660970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POOLZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.