1,400 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,171,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.89 and a 52-week high of $190.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

