Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 12,436 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 6.9% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

FB opened at $290.11 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.52. The company has a market cap of $826.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

