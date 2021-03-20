Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Facebook by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 920,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 357,000 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,275,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $11.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,930,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. The firm has a market cap of $826.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.