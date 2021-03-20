Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 13,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,043.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,298. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,054.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,769.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.