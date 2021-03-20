Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Endava stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,609. Endava has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth $212,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

