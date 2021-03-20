Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. CEVA reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

CEVA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.79. 624,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5,679.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CEVA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CEVA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CEVA by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

