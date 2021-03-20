Critical Analysis: NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) vs. Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NantKwest and Inhibrx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00

NantKwest presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.34%. Inhibrx has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.44%. Given Inhibrx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than NantKwest.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantKwest and Inhibrx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest $40,000.00 97,125.70 -$65.79 million ($0.70) -50.76 Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inhibrx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantKwest.

Profitability

This table compares NantKwest and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest -76,658.58% -56.06% -46.93% Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of NantKwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of NantKwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inhibrx beats NantKwest on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's N-801 and/or N-803 products; collaboration with Be The Match BioTherapies for the development of cell therapy to prevent COVID-19 deaths; and strategic alliance with Immunitybio. It also has a collaboration with CBR Systems, Inc. to develop a COVID-19 treatment leveraging newborn stem cells. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc-fusion protein-based therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and INBRX-103, a mAb in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets cluster of differentiation 47. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a sdAb-based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications; and INBRX-111, a multi-functional antibody that targets Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

