DAEX (DAX) Market Cap Hits $4.07 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $174,782.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00051649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.79 or 0.00653916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024526 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034317 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

