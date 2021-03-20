Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $0.0214 on Major Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $18,870.47 and approximately $79,545.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00051649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.79 or 0.00653916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024526 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034317 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

