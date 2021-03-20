Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Everi posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,084 shares of company stock worth $1,124,140 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Everi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 229,648 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Everi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Everi by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 429,187 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

