American International Group Inc. Sells 19,486 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,994,460. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

