Insureum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Insureum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and $1.73 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.00655145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

