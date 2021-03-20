GeoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $7,977.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.67 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,413.41 or 0.99865126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00037476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.