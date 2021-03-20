adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €271.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €276.50 ($325.29).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €358.00 ($421.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

ADS stock traded down €6.00 ($7.06) during trading on Monday, hitting €281.00 ($330.59). 1,330,384 shares of the stock traded hands. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €285.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €281.01.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

