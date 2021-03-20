Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.