Analysts Set Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target at $11.36

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after buying an additional 3,885,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 663,784 shares during the period.

BDN traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. 3,136,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,836. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

