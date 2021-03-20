GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $31.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

