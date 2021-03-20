Zilliqa Price Tops $0.18 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $221.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00073935 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002810 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,363,586,964 coins and its circulating supply is 11,072,119,811 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

