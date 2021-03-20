Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 60,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,297,000 after buying an additional 33,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Waste Management stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

