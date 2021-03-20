Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $466,330.00

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $466,330.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,172,584 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.